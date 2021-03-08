Temperatures to rise 10 to 20 degrees above average

It is a bitter cold to start your Monday morning, but we shall see temperatures nice, warm, and above-average by the afternoon. Highs today will be in the 50s, with 60-degree weather to follow us into Tuesday. A few could see temperatures in the 70s as early as Wednesday, but most will hold off until Thursday.

The week will be mostly sunny and mostly dry, but we may see rain Friday into early Saturday morning by the end of the week. Temperatures will drop back closer to average, but they will not drop to the bone-chilling cold as we have this early Monday morning.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. Highs will be in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. A thundershower cannot be ruled out. Stay tuned.

Saturday: Clouds break after an early morning shower. Otherwise, highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen