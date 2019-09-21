Temperatures to be near 90 degrees in Northern Va.

There will be a slight chance of a sprinkle along the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Partly sunny skies will continue for Sunday. Beyond a few sprinkles for the mountains, the valleys should remain mostly dry while temperatures rise into the upper 80’s and low 90’s! A slight chance will occur in the weather as we head into the workweek.

A few Monday clouds may provide a shower to us as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will cool, ever so slightly back into the upper 70’s and 80’s for the middle part of the week.

There should be plenty of sunshine this week, but temperatures will try to rise yet again as we head into Friday. The autumn equinox may be falling, but temperatures will not fall in line with the average high temperature for this time of year.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mainly clear. Lows will fall into the 60’s. Winds will calm towards morning.

Sunday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with an off chance of a mountain shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Clouds will clear out, and the sun will shine with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Thursday: Watch for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Looking to see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen