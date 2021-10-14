Temperatures take a tumble this weekend as a powerful front moves in

Good Thursday! Tonight, once again, some patchy fog or low clouds will be possible, but for those who don’t see fog, mostly clear skies will prevail. Forecasted low temperatures are expected to range from the mid-50s west of the Blue Ridge to the mid-60s near and around the I-95 corridor. Tomorrow, a cold front moves toward our region, leading to the potential of a few showers near the Allegheny Front, and the thermometer will continue to remain well above average for this time of year, with widespread mid-80s possible during the afternoon. As we start the weekend, a powerful front is forecast to move through the area bringing showers and the potential for strong to severe storms. The primary threat with any storm that becomes severe, is damaging winds. Sunday, the front will be well offshore but will help to usher in cooler and blustery conditions to the region. Variably cloudy skies and perhaps a sprinkle can`t be ruled out, but most of the area looks to stay dry. Next week high pressure will once again be with us and the result will be beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

Here’s a look at Friday’s school day forecast. Once again fog may be an issue in the morning, but it will be a warm afternoon for the kids. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows look to range between 52-62 degrees.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Isolated mountain showers. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/storms. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Sunny, cool, and windy. Highs in the mid-60s.

Monday-Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great rest of your day!