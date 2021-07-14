Temperatures still sizzle in Northern Virginia Thursday

Good Wednesday! After a few strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon, just like last night, showers and storms will dwindle throughout the early evening and overnight temperatures will most likely range from the mid-60s to the upper 70s. Thursday is forecasted to be completely dry but very hot and humid, once again. This trend will continue with little interruption into Friday, but a very slow-moving front will be approaching from the north and could be enough to spark some isolated storms before the work weekends. This front is going to be hanging around all weekend which means a rather soggy weekend. With plenty of built-up heat and moisture available ahead of the front, numerous showers and storms are in the forecast. On Sunday the front should be directly overhead and stall out for a bit, continuing to produce scattered areas of thundershowers. Temperatures and humidity levels may drop a little bit as the front passes, but at the start of next week, we should continue to see showers and storms. Slightly drier conditions are in the forecast heading into midweek, yet temperatures rise back up toward the 90-degree mark. Stay tuned for updates from WDVM, if any sudden changes occur in the forecast.

Tonight: Early storms, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog is possible. Lows range from 70-80.

Thursday-Friday Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

Weekend: Partly sunny with scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with isolated t-showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy. Highs around 90 degrees.

