Temperatures stay pleasantly in the 70s this weekend in Northern Virginia

Happy Friday! The wonderful weather we had today will continue tonight; however, some patchy valley fog may develop, so that will be something to watch out for tomorrow morning. Forecasted lows will generally be in the mid-40s to mid-50s, with some of the higher elevations dropping into the 30s. High-pressure will gradually lose influence on the area Saturday, as the next front quickly moves in. Clouds will be on the increase, but no rain is expected with the passing of the cold front. Ahead of the front, afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s again. Behind the front, breezes will increase a little Sunday as mostly sunny skies make a return to the area. Monday will still be mostly sunny and dry as the next opportunity for showers arrives Tuesday with a weak cold front. Moisture does appear to be limited with the front, so rain amounts will be light. Temperatures early next week will run near or slightly above normal for late September, then fall to near normal later in the week.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows range from 47-55 degrees.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny; cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Have a great and safe night and weekend!