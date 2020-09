Temperatures stay mild Tuesday, before a slow dropoff late in the week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! IT HAS BEEN A DECENT START TO THE DAY AND THE WEEK, BUT TONIGHT WILL HAVE AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS, YET IT IS FORECAST TO REMAIN DRY OVERNIGHT. TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 50S INLAND TO AROUND 70 DEGREES IN D.C. AND I-95 CORRIDOR. TUESDAY A COLD FRONT, THE FIRST OF TWO THIS WEEK, WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION BRINGING AN OVERCAST DAY AND A RAINY ONE AT TIMES, TOO. MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN IS FORECAST TO OCCUR TUESDAY EVENING, WITH THE HEAVIEST OF THE RAIN STAYING EAST OF A LINE THAT RUNS FROM FREDERICK, MARYLAND TO CULPEPER, VIRGINIA. A COUPLE OF INCHES LOOK GOOD FOR SE MARYLAND AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA, BASICALLY AROUND AND EAST OF I-95. ALL THE RAIN LOOKS TO MOVE OUT OF THE AREA WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH GRADUALLY IMPROVING CONDITIONS IN THE AFTERNOON.

LATE IN THE WEEK, A SECOND COLD FRONT WILL MOVE INTO OUR BACKYARD PRODUCING LATE DAY SHOWERS THURSDAY GOING INTO EARLY FRIDAY. THIS SECOND FRONT HAS FAR LESS MOISTURE WITH IT (ALMOST COMES THROUGH DRY), BUT A STRAY LATE DAY/NIGHT SHOWER IS POSSIBLE AS THE FRONT MOVES OUT TO SEA. BOTTOM LINE, WE’LL SEE MORE OF A MIXTURE OF SUN AND CLOUDS THAN SHOWERS WITH THE SECOND FRONT, AS THE DROP IN TEMPS BECOME MORE OF THE STORY. THE THERMOMETER IS FORECAST TO BE BELOW NORMAL FOR LATE SEPTEMBER AND EARLY OCTOBER, AS HIGHS LOOK TO REACH THE UPPER 60S TO LOW 70S. SLIGHTLY COOLER AIR WILL CONTINUE TO BE WITH US FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND AS DAYTIME HIGHS LOOK TO STAY IN THE LOWER TO MID-60S (50S IN THE MOUNTAINS), WITH LOWS IN THE 40S (30S IN THE MOUNTAINS).

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLOUDY LIGHT SHOWERS DEVELOPING AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS RANGE FROM 56-70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: RAIN DEVELOPING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY WITH CLOUDS AND A FEW LATE DAY/EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND COOL. HIGHS IN THE MID-60’S.

SATURDAY: DRY AND COOL. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE, BUT DRY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!