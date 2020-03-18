Temperatures rising into the 70’s and 80’s Thursday and Friday

It will be a sunny start to this Wednesday before clouds move into the region this afternoon. A chance of showers will accompany us as we head towards our traditional driving time to the home from work. We may see a few showers back to the west. The valley should see showers just after suppertime or around sunset. A downpour of heavy rain will come to be just before midnight for the valley, while the metro will see its heaviest showers near and shortly after midnight.

A few showers will continue on Thursday morning, which would affect our typical ride to work with another chance of rain to come Thursday night into Friday. Rainfall total over the next 24 to 48 hours will be up to one inch. The highest amounts will be along the Mason-Dixson Line and points towards the north in the Keystone State.

Friday, we have the possibility of a few storms during the late morning and early afternoon. Hopefully, we will see cloud cover in the morning, but if we do not, we may have a few storms begin to act out. Most of the severe weather will be north of the border of the Old Line State.

We hope to see a little bit of sunshine for the weekend, but make sure to cover your plants Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning temperatures will drop below freezing, increasing the frost risk. Cold air could affect early vegetation growth.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers during the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-15 mph.

Wednesday night: Overcast skies with rain likely. Lows will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Saturday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50’s. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Be sure to cover your plants!

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with possible showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen