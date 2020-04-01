Temperatures rising into the 60’s and 70’s next week

Clouds will continue to be around on this Wednesday. There is a slight chance of a possible shower during the day, but most of the rainfall fell last evening. Temperatures today will be near the average for this time of year.

Another average day on Thursday, but skies will be sunnier! Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Temperatures will be on the rise as we head into the weekend and early next week as a high pressure breaks down and allows for a warmer weather pattern pour into the area after seeing a near-average week.

Our next storm system is still out to the west, providing snowfall back into the Rockies and upper Great Plains, while the lower plains see mainly rain. As the omega blocking high breaks down later this week, the system will be above to move about and give us a quick shower between Sunday and next Tuesday as the system picks up speed.

We will have to watch the temperatures for next Wednesday and Thursday. It seems as if this next system for the first of next week is weak. We may remain warm until a secondary front forms back west and will come to our neck of the woods later on next week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday night: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Saturday: Expect Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Broken clouds with a chance of a sprinkle. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Plan to see on mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen