Temperatures rise slowly overnight

More rain on the way, along with slightly milder temps Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! AFTER THE EARLY MORNING SNOW, MOST OF THE AREA HAS TRANSITIONED OVER TO A COLD RAIN/DRIZZLE, BUT SOME PLACES STILL HAVE TO DEAL WITH ICY WEATHER. AS A RESULT, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED AN ICE STORM WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: GARRETT AND WESTERN ALLEGANY IN MARYLAND, ALONG WITH WESTERN MINERAL IN WEST VIRGINIA. THIS WARNING GOES THROUGH THE NIGHT AND IS SCHEDULED TO END AT 11 A.M. TUESDAY. THE REASON IS THAT IN THOSE AREAS, PEOPLE SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF QUARTER TO HALF AN INCH, WHICH IN TURN WOULD IMPACT THE AREA WITH POTENTIAL POWER OUTAGES AND LIKELY TREE DAMAGE. WHERE THERE IS A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN PLACE, THOSE COUNTIES WILL SEE THE ADVISORY LAST UNTIL 7 P.M. MONDAY EVENING, AS TEMPERATURES SLOWLY CLIMBING ABOVE FREEZING AFTER THE PASSAGE OF A WARM FRONT. ON TUESDAY, RAIN WILL REMAIN IN PLACE THROUGH THE FIRST HALF OF THE DAY, AS A STORM MOVES NORTHEASTWARD. TEMPERATURES ON TUESDAY WILL HELP TO KEEP MUCH OF THE AREA AS PLAIN RAIN, WITH TEMPERATURES CLIMB INTO THE LOW TO MID 40S.

ON WEDNESDAY, THE WINDS PICK UP, BUT HIGH PRESSURE WILL GIVE US PLENTY OF CHILLED SUNSHINE TO WORK WITH. THIS BEGINS A GREAT STRETCH OF DRY WEATHER, YET COLD WEATHER. HIGHS BOTH ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY WILL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 30S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL DROP TO EITHER SIDE OF 20 DEGREES!! OUR COLDEST RUN OF WEATHER WILL HOLD THROUGH FRIDAY BEFORE HIGH PRESSURE SLOWLY SLIDES OFF THE COAST AND ALLOWS SOUTHERLY FLOW TO SET UP OVER THE EASTERN UNITED STATES. TEMPERATURES WILL GRADUALLY MODERATE TO NEAR AVERAGE LEVELS BY THE WEEKEND WHILE WE REMAIN MAINLY DRY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH LIGHT RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN LIKELY. LOWS: 28-38. EAST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY EARLY, GRADUAL CLEARING LATE DAY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S EARLY, THEN DROPPING.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COLD AND WINDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND FREEZING.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. MILDER. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!