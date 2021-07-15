Temperatures rise back into the 90’s as the week wraps up

Thursday: A little morning fog, then partly cloudy, hazy, hot, and humid with a stray storm not out of the question. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, High: 93 (89-96)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 72 (69-75)

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with spotty showers and storms possible. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 94 (90-97), Low: 73 (70-76)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Storms generally missed most of the viewing area yesterday despite having plenty of clouds around keeping us cooler. Folks south of I-66 saw most of the activity, but today, pretty much everyone will end up drier. Upper-level high pressure is going to help cap the overall environment and not allow storms to develop, despite heat and humidity still lingering around. A stray pop-up storm cannot be completely ruled out, but just expect a hazy (thanks to more western wildfire smoke) but partly cloudy sky with temperatures jumping into the 90’s.

Ridging will keep the generally dry trend going into Friday as well, but we’ll be waiting on a very slow-moving front to arrive from the Great Lakes. There could be a few more storms popping up as a result in the afternoon, with plenty of heat and humidity to go around as the week ends. It’s Saturday into Sunday that the front will really be noticeable, as numerous showers and storms will be scattered about the area and produce fairly soggy conditions for the weekend. These storms will be slow-moving, much like the front, and given the ample amount of available moisture flash flooding is going to be a concern. This will especially be true for locations that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall.

The overall trend from the models over the last few days is to keep this frontal boundary stalled out nearby, if not directly overhead, as we head into early next week. This would keep shower and storm chances around into Monday and possibly Tuesday, but it will all depend on exactly where the front sets up. There is still some uncertainty with this, but overall expect at least a slight rain chance each day into the middle of next week. There will be a very small temperature drop behind the front, possibly 5 degrees or so, but by next Tuesday and Wednesday that will be gone as we rebound back toward 90 degrees with continued humidity too.

Have a great Thursday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Damon Matson