Temperatures rise above average this week
Nova Forecast
Temperatures will range 5-10 degrees above average.
by:
Derek Bowen
Posted:
Jan 9, 2021 / 09:25 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 9, 2021 / 09:29 AM EST
