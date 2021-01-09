Temperatures rise above average this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- OVERNIGHT, CLOUD COVER WILL BE ON THE INCREASE TONIGHT IN ADVANCE OF A STORM SYSTEM OVER THE SOUTHEAST. WINDS SHOULD REMAIN LIGHT OUT OF THE NORTH, BRINGING LOWS TONIGHT WILL DROP BACK INTO THE 20S IN MOST SPOTS. IT IS LOOKING TO BE MOSTLY CLOUDY ON FRIDAY, AS A STORM SLIDES JUST SOUTH OF THE AREA SHOWING JUST ABOUT ALL OF THE MOISTURE STAYS AWAY FROM OUR AREA; WITH JUST A FEW SHOWERS SEEN ACROSS THE SOUTHERN MARYLAND.DAYTIME HIGHS WILL RUN IN THE 30S AND LOWER 40S. THE STORM SYSTEM WILL PULL AWAY FROM OUR REGION FRIDAY EVENING AND WILL BE FOLLOWED BY DRY AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES OVER THE WEEKEND.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO BE WITH US MONDAY WITH SEASONABLE HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE 40S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 20S AND LOWER 30S. THE WEATHER PATTERN STARTS TO CHANGE ON TUESDAY AS A COASTAL LOW OVER THESE US WILL MOVE NORTHEASTWARD ALONG THE EASTERN SEABOARD LATE MONDAY AND THROUGH TUESDAY. THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN YESTERDAY’S FORECAST MODELS AND TODAY’S LATEST MODEL RUNS SHOW A COASTAL LOW THAT WILL LIKELY SLIDE SOUTH OF OUR AREA IMPACTING SOUTHERN PARTS OF VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA. THE COASTAL SYSTEM IS FORECAST TO MOVE OUT BY WEDNESDAY AND HIGH PRESSURE RETURNS FOR THE MIDDLE PARTS OF NEXT WEEK. HIGH TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN THE 40S WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S AND LOW 30S ON WEDNESDAY.