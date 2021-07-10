Temperatures rebound into the 90s

Partly sunny skies for Saturday, while we see a sprinkle after midnight overnight into early Sunday, showers may be hit or miss as we head into a new week. High temperatures will be in the 90s across the area after seeing highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday. A heatwave looks to hit us early to mid-week. Temperatures may linger in the upper 80s and lower 90s to end the week.

While we have showers and storms in the forecast, do not expect much of a washout unless if you are under a heavy shower or storm. A few of us may not see a drop of rain this week, with temperatures trending too hot, decreasing the likelihood of rain during the day. It may be a good week before we see our next significant rain chance.

Get out and enjoy this Saturday as temperatures will only go up from here with little to no relief. This summertime heat will remind us that we are in the dog days of summer. Stay cool and drink plenty of water.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday: A hit or miss chance for thundershowers. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Monday: An isolated thunderstorm possible with highs in the 90s.

Tuesday: Watching for a shower or storm in the afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Hot and humid with a chance of a sprinkle of rain. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: Mostly dry with hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the 90s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the 90s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen