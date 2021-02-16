Temperatures make a run at 50 degrees this afternoon

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light sprinkles early, then gradually clearing with lingering mountain snow showers still possible. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 45 (32-55)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, breezy, and colder. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 22 (17-25)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with more clouds late. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 35 (30-39), Low: 27 (24-29)

Thursday: Cloudy with snow early, changing to freezing rain/sleet, and then to rain late. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Friday: Variable clouds with leftover AM snow showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

After a very damp and misty day, rain and freezing rain arrived in force across the viewing area last evening, continuing through most of the night. Ice reports this morning have shown a good deal of freezing rain accumulating through western MD and WV, so take it slow in these areas this morning as slick spots are likely until some of that ice can melt. Elsewhere to the east, some freezing rain mixed in along I-81, but a quick changeover to rain limited ice accumulation and thus limited major issues. Precipitation has headed out very quickly, and conditions will improve the rest of the day. Warmer temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s are possible in the eastern valleys with skies gradually clearing out. To the west in the mountains, clouds will be much more stubborn and temperatures likely stay in the 30’s.

Everyone turns mostly clear tonight as temperatures plummet down into the 20’s for a chilly start to Wednesday. We’re due for some quiet days no doubt, and tomorrow will be one of those precious days with cool high pressure overhead. Clouds quickly return after morning sunshine, and the next storm arrives overnight. This system is looking like another wintry mess, but trends have tried to go colder, which would mean a longer stretch of mainly snow. This is something we’ll be keeping a close eye on in the coming days, as recent storms have also trended colder, but in the end warmer air caused more mixing and limited snow totals.

As of the writing of this discussion, here’s the expected timeline for Thursday. Expect snow to move in late Wednesday night and continue until about mid-day Thursday. Mixing will begin to take place and push from south to north into the early afternoon, with more freezing rain and sleet likely the rest of the day. A quick changeover to all rain will take place heading into the overnight, with some lingering snow showers around into Friday morning. As far as totals are concerned, we’re working on getting some concrete numbers put together, but it’s not out of the question that up to 6” of snow falls in parts of WV, MD, and PA Thursday morning. Combine that with potential sleet accumulation later in the day, and we’re in for an impactful event. At the very least, heading into the weekend we’ll be calmer, but cooler. Another round of light mixed precipitation is then possible to start out next week.

Enjoy the quieter weather today and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson