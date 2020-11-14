Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Pass or Fail
Home for the Holidays
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
CMA Awards
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Josh Chandler-Semedo out for WVU’s game vs. TCU
WV DHHR confirms over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths on Saturday
UPDATE: Nonprofit decides ‘no sale’ on ‘paradise’ birding preserve in South Texas
Video
Judges rule against 6 Trump campaign lawsuits to invalidate nearly 9,000 Pennsylvania ballots
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Masters Report
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Temperatures hang below average in the coming week
Nova Forecast
Temperatures going into Wednesday morning will be in the 20s!
by:
Derek Bowen
Posted:
Nov 14, 2020 / 09:02 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2020 / 09:02 AM EST
Trending Stories
“Million MAGA March” coming to the Nation’s Capital
Video
Trump supporters arrive ahead of the Million MAGA March
Video
WV Gov. Justice announces ‘ultra mandatory’ mask order, closes school for week after Thanksgiving, moves winter sports season to January
Maryland election boards collect final mail-in ballots postmarked on Election Day
Video
Weather