Temperatures hang below average in the coming week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- TONIGHT, UNDER CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES, IT WILL BE WINTER JACKET WEATHER AS THE THERMOMETER IS FORECAST TO DROP INTO THE 30S. SATURDAY, WITH HIGH-PRESSURE OVERHEAD, WILL HAVE MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND DECENT WEATHER. CLOUDS; HOWEVER, ARE FORECAST TO BE ON THE INCREASE OVERNIGHT IN ADVANCE OF OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER. A FAST MOVING, STRONG COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO BRING SOME LIGHT SHOWERS TO THE REGION SUNDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON, BEFORE CLEARING OUR COAST AND BRINGING BREEZY/WINDY CONDITIONS SUNDAY NIGHT, INTO THE START OF NEXT WEEK. HIGH TEMPERATURES OVER THE WEEKEND LOOK TO BE MAINLY IN THE 50S SATURDAY, WITH A RANGE OF 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE LOW 60S IN VIRGINIA ON SUNDAY. LOWS SATURDAY MORNING WILL DROP INTO THE 30S AND 40S, WITH 40S AND 50S SUNDAY MORNING.

NEXT WEEK WILL FEATURE A PROLONGED STRETCH OF QUIET WEATHER AND BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES. MONDAY THE PRIMARY WEATHER FEATURE WILL BE THE GUSTY WINDS IN THE WAKE OF THE COLD FRONT, AS MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES ARE EXPECTED, BRINGING US ONLY 50S FOR HIGHS. TUESDAY A DRY, COLD FRONT ARRIVES, BRINGING A REINFORCING SHOT OF CHILLY AIR TO OUR REGION. THE ONE AREA; HOWEVER THAT COULD SEE SOME UPSLOPE RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WOULD BE ALONG AND WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT LATE MONDAY NIGHT. FORECASTED HIGHS ON TUESDAY WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 40S TO LOWER 50S. AS A CANADIAN AREA OF HIGH-PRESSURE MOVES INTO THE NORTHEAST WEDNESDAY, IT APPEARS THAT THAT IS GOING TO BE THE COLDEST DAY OF THE WEEK, WITH HIGHS STAYING IN THE 40S AFTER A MORNING START IN THE 20S AND 30S. THE NICE WEATHER WILL STAY WITH US THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, ALTHOUGH IT WILL BE SLIGHTLY WARMER.