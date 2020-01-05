Temperatures cooling down closer to the average

Windy conditions will come into the region overnight and into Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph. The Blue Ridge Mountains in Northern Virginia are under a Wind Advisory until 10 a.m. Sunday. Winds may gust up to 55 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Western Grant County, West Virginia, with a chance of blowing snow. 1-2 inches of snowfall is possible with 3-4 inches in isolated locations. Low visibility will be the primary concern as some areas will have limited visibility at times.

Most of us will see clouds lessening overnight into Sunday with windy conditions with cooler temperatures. Temperatures will only be into the low to mid 40’s! With the winds, we will see wind chills in the 30’s! We will see a return to more seasonable air temperatures as we head into the week. There is even a chance of wintry precipitation Tuesday.

Midweek looks partly sunny but cold as a cold front passes. Highs will only be in the 30’s here in the valley. We may rise to 40 near the DC metro. Temperatures will continue to be cold but seasonable on Thursday. Temperatures will increase as we head into Friday and Saturday with a chance of rain to come for the week’s end.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Clouds will break throughout the night as winds pick up across the region. Low will be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with winds up to 20 mph. Gust will be up to 30 mph.

Sunday: Broken skies with windy conditions with highs in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: A few clouds will increase with a chance of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: A few more clouds with a chance of a shower late with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Saturday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen