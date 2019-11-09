Temperatures closer to average Sunday

Good evening everyone! The weekend is well underway now, and so far, it hasn’t been too bad. Today we saw a high temperature of only 40 degrees, which is entirely below average for this time of year. We will get some relief from the cold weather headed through the rest of this weekend. Sunday will warm up significantly with high temperatures reaching up into the mid-50s, very close to the average high temperature of 56 degrees. We are also looking to remain dry tomorrow! It will be a beautiful day for any outdoor fall activities you may have planned. We may see a few clouds, however.

Looking ahead to the start of the workweek, we will remain dry for most of Veteran’s Day on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. However, overnight, we will see shower activity persist throughout the night, accompanied by the passing of an arctic cold front. As Tuesday morning rolls around, temperatures will be low enough that we could see some flurries in the mix as well, making for a rather chilly start to the day. The cold air following this cold front will push further into the region, and we will see mid-week high temperatures only rise into the mid-to-upper 30s for Wednesday and Thursday. With this cold week ahead, make sure you are weather-ready every morning when you head out the door and bundle up!

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with a low temperature near 30 degrees and south winds at five mph.

Sunday: Skies will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 55 degrees and south winds at 5-10 mph.

Veteran’s Day: Skies will be partly sunny during the day with a high temperature in the upper 50s. Overnight, rain is likely with a low temperature in the upper 30s and winds shifting to the northwest.

Tuesday: Rain and possible snow flurries in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 40 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be near 20 degrees.

Wednesday: Skies will be sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the mid-30s.

Thursday: Skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Friday: Expect partly cloudy skies with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

Have a great weekend!