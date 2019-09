Sunshine abounds on Thursday for Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! THE WEATHER PATTERN LOOKS TO STAY STATUS-QUO FOR AWHILE AS HIGH-PRESSURE IS THE PREDOMINANT WEATHER FEATURE. FOR THE REST OF TODAY/NIGHT, THE HIGH TO OUR NORTH WILL KEEP US DRY AND COMFORTABLY COOL. UNDER A STARRY SKY, LOW TEMPS ARE FORECAST TO DROP INTO THE LOW 50S ACROSS MUCH OF THE REGION AND A FEW UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S CLOSER TO THE BELTWAY. BELIEVE IT OR NOT, THAT’S RATHER CLOSE TO AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO BE WITH US THROUGH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, KEEPING BOTH DAYS DRY AND COMFORTABLE. OF THE TWO DAYS, THURSDAY SHOULD BE THE COOLER DAY. A MODEST WARM-UP WILL TAKE OVER ON FRIDAY AS HIGH PRESSURE SLIDES EASTWARD, WITH MORE WARMTH ON THE WAY AS WE GO INTO THE WEEKEND. THE WEEKEND LOOKS LIKE A WINNER TOO, WITH A DECENT AMOUNT OF SUNSHINE. ON MONDAY, THE FIRST DAY OF FALL, A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA, BRINGING US OUR ONLY “DECENT” CHANCE FOR RAINFALL ALONG THE WAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOWS: 50-55. EAST WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 70S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARM. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 80.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!