Sunny skies across Northern Va. with possible showers Sunday

There will be a slight chance of a few showers Sunday afternoon as a cold front passes.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday. High temperatures will be near or at 90 degrees across the area. The humidity will not be as bad over the weekend as compared to the work week, so be sure to get out and about and enjoy this beautiful weather.

A tropical system will make landfall along the Louisiana coast Saturday. Tropical moisture will move closer to our region as we head into the work week. A center of high pressure will pass over us Monday into Tuesday. The center of low pressure will begin to move in our direction as the high passes during the early part of the work week.

The back side of the high-pressure system will start to kick up humidity as early as Tuesday. Watch for lows to rise into the 70’s. Highs will be near 90 as we head into the middle part of the work week, but with the added humidity from southerly flow along with an addition of a tropical system, the central part of the work week onward has the potential to see heat index values rise into the mid to upper 90’s. Some areas may hit a heat index value of 100 by the week’s end.

This tropical system will only bring rain and possible wind to the region. Beyond the possibility of flooding in heavy rain bands over the mid to latter half of the week, currently weather trends have the accumulated rainfall to be less than one inch, but with the addition to the tropical system in place, it is safe to assume a few of us may see a bit more.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Expect mostly clear skies with a passing cloud. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a stray shower during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with a few temperatures going up into the 90’s.

Monday: Skies will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with only a few reaching into the low 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly cloudy skies with showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Thursday: Bet on partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Friday: Watch for a few clouds and maybe a mix of sun, but we may see a chance of showers or thundershowers to go with the mix. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

