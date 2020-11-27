Sunny for the weekend, but not much so as we return to work Monday

No waiting in long cold lines at area shops today as temperatures this morning are in the 40s. Temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s later this afternoon with a few breaks in the sunshine. Another dry front passes overnight, giving us sunnier skies for the weekend.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday and Sunday compared to what we saw Thanksgiving, at least. Temperatures Sunday morning will be around the freezing point! Plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but clouds are set to move in late Sunday into Monday out ahead of a cold front that will bring rain to the region Monday.

Expect showers throughout the day on Monday. Locations may see anywhere from a quarter to three-quarter inches of rainfall. A few may see amounts as high as an inch. Either way, we anticipate a bit more rain than what we saw late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving morning.

Temperatures plunge into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week, with lows Wednesday and Thursday morning in the 20ss. While there is no snow in the forecast, do not be surprised to see a flurry or two after the front’s passage late Monday into Tuesday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: