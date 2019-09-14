Sunnier skies for Northern Virginia

Clouds will spread apart across the region Saturday night. Temperatures will be on the rise however Sunday and Monday. High pressure will quickly move in and out of the area, returning us to southerly flow as early as Monday. Monday’s highs could get close to 90 for some. Most of us will be in the upper 80’s.

A cold front will move through the region Monday into Tuesday. Most of us will stay dry with the passage of this front, but a small handful of us may see a cloud or two with a slight sprinkle Monday into Tuesday.

Partly sunny skies will be in for Tuesday with more fall-type conditions. Temperatures will be into the 70’s. A few of us may remain in the 80’s, but Wednesday and Wednesday morning look perfect with cooler air in the region!

Temperatures will rise into the 80’s on Thursday and Friday of this next week. Clouds will begin to come into the area as we head into Thursday. We are going to have to watch temperatures as another system makes its presence known late week into the weekend. We currently see a chance for rain Friday. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy skies will become partly clear. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will calm, causing the potential for fog Sunday morning.

Sunday: Look for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Expect mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with some getting into the 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies to become mostly sunny skies with chillier conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Watch for mostly sunny skies with temperatures near average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 70’s.

Thursday: Be on the lookout for partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Friday: Plan on partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Saturday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen