Summer not done as 90-degree heat is around the corner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! A RIDGE OVER THE SOUTHEAST WILL BUILD NORTHWARD THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING AS SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE ACROSS THE NORTHEASTERN UNITED STATES MOVES OFFSHORE. TEMPERATURES TODAY WILL BE ONLY SLIGHTLY WARMER THAN YESTERDAY UNDER A MIXTURE OF SUN AND CLOUDS. TONIGHT, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, WE’LL HAVE A SLIGHTLY MILDER OVERNIGHT, AS LOW TEMPERATURES RANGE FROM THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 60S TO THE LOWER 70S. IN ADDITION, MORE FOG IS POSSIBLE AND COULD IMPACT YOUR WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. WEDNESDAY, WITH WINDS AT THE SURFACE TURNING SOUTHERLY, TEMPERATURES LOOK LIKELY TO APPROACH AND EXCEED 90. COMBINE THAT WITH INCREASING DEW POINT TEMPERATURES AND THE RESULT WOULD BE FOR “FEELS-LIKE” TEMPS TO REACH THE UPPER 90S! GIVEN THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY, INSTABILITY WILL INCREASE, ALLOWING FOR A CHANCE AT A FEW THUNDERSTORMS DURING PEAK HEATING DURING AFTERNOON. LOWS WEDNESDAY NIGHT WILL ALSO BE QUITE MILD, STAYING IN THE 70S.

THURSDAY, WE HAVE ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY OF SEEING AND FEELING ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES, ALONG WITH A FEW POP-UP STORMS. A BACKDOOR FRONT WILL CROSS THE AREA LATE THURSDAY NIGHT OR FRIDAY MORNING, SO SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS LOOK TO DEVELOP AS THE COLD FRONT CROSSES THE AREA AND TEMPERATURES ONCE AGAIN LOOK TO BE FAVORABLY IN THE 90S.

FRIDAY WILL RESULT IN A CLOUDIER AND COOLER DAY. CLOUDS, SHOWERS, AND DRIZZLE WILL BE POSSIBLE, PERHAPS EVEN A FEW STORMS SOUTH OF THE FRONT BEFORE IT ARRIVES. THIS BOUNDARY DOESN’T MOVES MUCH FRIDAY NIGHT BUT INSTEAD WILL LIKELY MOVE NORTHWARD SATURDAY JUST AHEAD OF A SECOND COLD FRONT MOVING IN FROM THE NORTHWEST. GIVEN THE ODDS THAT SATURDAY TURNS OUT WARMER THAN FRIDAY, WE COULD ALSO END UP STORMIER BEFORE THE COLD FRONT FROM THE NORTHWEST MOVES IN. BY SUNDAY, THIS FRONT WILL STALL OUT SOMEWHERE IN THE VICINITY AND THE RISK OF PRECIPITATION IS POSSIBLE FOR AREAS CLOSEST TO THE STALLED FRONT.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF FOG. LOWS: 61-71. WINDS SOUTH 5 MPH

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE FOR STORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S AND LOWER 80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!