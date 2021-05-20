Stuck in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s into the weekend

Thursday: Partly cloudy and rather warm. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, High: 88 (84-91)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SSE 3-5 mph, Low: 57 (55-60)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 86 (83-90), Low: 63 (60-65)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Who’s ready for more heat? We all got into the 80’s yesterday afternoon, and it’s only going to keep getting warmer today. We’ll see a few more clouds in the sky this time around, but otherwise the sunshine and quiet conditions will lead to temperatures all the way into the upper 80’s this afternoon, with a few lower 90’s not out of the question across southern MD and Northern Virginia. These readings will push records to the limit, but it’s likely we just miss setting temperature records. With all of the heat and very stagnant air, most of the immediate DMV is also under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert, so sensitive groups should take it very easy out there today. Quiet conditions continue tonight with lows back down into the 50’s.

The only feature to impact us into the weekend is a backdoor front that will swing in and then back out again tonight into Friday. This feature won’t have very much of an impact overall, but what it will do is help keep high temperatures a few degrees cooler tomorrow, in the middle 80’s mostly. High pressure continues to hold its influence into the weekend, even as it drifts away from us into the Southeast. There will be a disturbance around the northern edge of this high on Saturday, mostly missing the viewing area but there is a chance we see a stray shower or two across southern PA. Temperatures ramp back up with dry conditions persisting on Sunday, as most of the area will push the 90 degree mark once again.

There’s finally some good news for those hoping for some rain as we head into next week. The ridge finally begins to lose its grip on the viewing area, and another front will dive down from the north, this time successfully crossing through. This will spark clouds and scattered showers and storms on Monday. This will give us a brief relief from the heat as well, but that will be short-lived. Temperatures will jump right back up toward the 90’s into the middle of next week, but we’ll actually keep spotty to isolated showers and storms in the forecast as the heat and minor disturbances will continue to hold in the forecast next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay cool and hydrated and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson