Strong wind gusts into this evening, looking good Saturday

Friday: Rain quickly ending with skies clearing, still warm with very strong winds into the evening. Winds: WSW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 45-60 mph, High: 75 (71-79)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 47 (42-50)

Saturday: Early sunshine with increasing clouds late in the day. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 71 (66-74), Low: 55 (52-58)

Sunday: Cloudy with rain and t-storms, a few storms could be on the stronger side. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Clouds never really broke up much yesterday and despite it still feeling fairly warm and even a bit muggy we didn’t quite hit the 70’s. Showers quickly returned in the evening, and we’ve dealt with a couple of rounds of rain overnight. A small line of showers and potentially a few storms could still roll through, but the rain chances will be done by mid-morning. This is when winds are going to pick up, and pick up quite a bit. A High Wind Warning is in effect across the Allegheny Highlands and Blue Ridge Mountains, with a Wind Advisory in effect across the rest of the viewing area. Wind gusts could hit 50-60 mph within the warning, and gusts could be up to 35-50 mph in the advisory. Downed trees and power lines are certainly possible with these strong winds.

Into this evening, conditions will quickly be calming down with high pressure settling in for a short time. Saturday starts with lots of sunshine and should be a beautiful day for the most part, with highs back in the 70’s. Showers will be back again by Saturday night, as another potent storm system heads our way for Sunday. A warm front will be pushing north Sunday morning, with the cold front from this system soon to follow in the afternoon. Conditions will be favorable for some storms to develop along with the rain, with plenty of instability and some shear present. Especially along the cold front in the afternoon, a few storms could end up on the stronger side across Northern Virginia and southern MD, with gusty winds the main threat.

A stronger and cooler high pressure quickly ends rain and storms Sunday night into Monday. Highs will be back in the 50’s under plenty of sunshine, and then mostly staying in the 60’s the rest of the week. Part of the reason for it staying cooler will be more active weather and cloud cover from Tuesday through next Thursday. It will be dry on Tuesday, but the chance for isolated to scattered showers will be there Wednesday and next Thursday. This system will have a cooler component to it as well, bringing in a shot of slightly colder air just in time for Easter weekend.

Hang on to all those loose items out there today, and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson