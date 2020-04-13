Strong gusty winds Monday

Wind alerts are out, including a High Wind Warning in effect for the Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Westmoreland County.

Showers and storms are possible as we head throughout this Monday morning and early afternoon. Winds may gust 50-60 mph with heavy rains. Some strong winds may down trees or powerlines. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect.

Overnight clouds may clear out, but as we go into Tuesday morning, clouds will build once again for a few late day showers. Showers late Tuesday will roll into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A few clouds may linger Thursday, but we will see a bit of sunshine. Cloudy skies fill in more on Friday. We may see another chance of rain Friday evening. A stray shower may linger into Saturday, but clouds will gradually clear Saturday with hopes to see a bit more sun Sunday.

After seeing 70’s for Monday, the rest of the week will be in the 50’s. Mornings after Tuesday will be in the 30’s! Temperatures will range 5-10 degrees below the average for this time of year.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Monday night: A few clouds may clear out skies with lows in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Clouds return with a chance of late-day showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds will gust up to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Expect cloudy skies in the morning with rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Thursday: Fair with partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of an evening shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Plan on partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower early in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Sunday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen