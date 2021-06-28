Stray shower Wednesday before heavier rains Thursday and Friday

Most of the region will stay high and dry for Tuesday. A mere chance of an isolated thundershower in the mountains. The DC metro and the valley region should remain dry until Thursday and Friday. Heat and humidity will continue until then.

Heat index values will be near 100 degrees if not Tuesday, Wednesday before a cool-off. Showers and storms will likely be Thursday and Friday, with heavy rains adding up to 1 or 2 inches. Temperatures will cool off over the holiday weekend.

While we will have a chance of an isolated thundershower, I wouldn’t cancel the Fourth of July plans just yet. A better look at the weekend will come as we head into the middle of the week. Highs move up the mercury closer to normal Monday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny conditions with heat index values near 100 degrees. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with showers and storms likely with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Friday: Clouds lingering around with heavy rains, likely with a possible thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s. A leftover shower or storm is possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a hit-or-miss shower. Things still look good for any Fourth of July plans. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Cloudy skies remain with highs in the 80s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!