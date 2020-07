Stormy weather for Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! THE WEEK HAS STARTED OFF HOT AND DRY AND HEADING INTO THE EVENING, THERE WILL BE LITTLE CHANGE UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES. KEEP THE A.C’S RUNNING OVERNIGHT THOUGH, AS LOW TEMPS ARE FORECAST TO RANGE BETWEEN 70 DEGREES FAR INLAND TO 82 DEGREES IN D.C. A COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA TUESDAY NIGHT HEADING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING, BUT BEFORE THE FRONT’S ARRIVAL, WE’LL HAVE ANOTHER HOT DAY OVER THE AREA. IN ADDITION, EXPECT SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. THE BIGGEST THREAT FROM ANY STORM WILL ONCE AGAIN BE DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, JUST LIKE LAST WEEK. SINCE THE STORMS ARE FORECAST TO MOVE QUICKLY ACROSS THE AREA, I’M NOT EXPECTING MAJOR FLOODING ISSUES WITH TOMORROW’S WEATHER. WEDNESDAY, UNDER MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES, WE SHOULD BE LESS HUMID, BUT STILL HOT (IN THE LOWER TO MID-90S). THURSDAY LOOKS TO BE MOSTLY DRY, BUT STILL HOT, WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S AND LOW 90S UNDER A WESTERLY BREEZE. AS TUESDAY NIGHT’S FRONT CONTINUES TO STAY SOUTH OF OUR AREA AND ACROSS THE CAROLINAS, WE CAN EXPECT A STRING OF MOSTLY DRY DAYS TO END THE WEEK AND START THE WEEKEND. SUNDAY; HOWEVER; THE FRONT TO OUR SOUTH IS FORECAST RETURN NORTHWARD AS A WARM FRONT, BRINGING BACK A HIGHER CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO THE REGION.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS FROM 70-82 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. SOME COULD BE STRONG AND/OR SEVERE. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MAINLY DRY A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A THUNDERSHOWER IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: MOSTLY DRY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A NICE REST OF YOUR DAY!