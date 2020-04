Storms moved away, but breezy weather to stay

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! A STRONG COLD FRONT HAS PUSHED THROUGH THE AREA, BRINGING GUSTY WINDS AT TIMES TO THE REGION. THE HIGHEST WINDS (NEAR 60 MPH) HAVE BEEN FELT THROUGHOUT MARYLAND DURING THE AFTERNOON BUT WILL LESSEN A BIT A LITTLE AFTER DARK. IN ADDITION TO BEING BREEZY THIS EVENING, COOLER TEMPERATURES WILL ARRIVE, AS LOWS DROP TO THE 30S TO AROUND 40. HIGH PRESSURE WILL SLOWLY BUILD INTO OUR REGION BEHIND THE EXITING COLD FRONT HEADING INTO FRIDAY, WITH BLUSTERY WINDS CONTINUING DURING THE MORNING AND AFTERNOON. THE ENTIRE DAY WILL BE DRY AND PARTLY CLOUDY, BUT IT WILL FEEL MUCH COOLER BECAUSE OF THE WINDS. FRIDAY NIGHT THE WINDS WILL RELAX AND WITH LIGHT WINDS AND CHILLY TEMPERATURES, LOWS WILL HOVER AROUND FREEZING. THERE MAY EVEN BE AN ISSUE OF SOME FROST FOR PORTIONS OF OUR FORECAST AREA FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING.

HEADING INTO THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEKEND, THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF SUNSHINE AS A RESULT OF HIGH-PRESSURE PASSING OVERHEAD, BUT SUNDAY ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM LOOKS TO BRING A SOAKING RAIN TO THE REGION. RIGHT NOW THE FIRST HALF OF SUNDAY STAYS DRY BUT HEADING INTO THE EVENING CLOUDS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE ALONG WITH OUR CHANCES FOR RAIN. RAIN MAY BE HEAVY DUE ALONG WITH VERY STRONG WINDS; THERE IS EVEN A THREAT FOR SOME SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS. CONFIDENCE IS STILL LOW RIGHT NOW BASED ON THE UNCERTAINTY OF THE TRACK, SO STAY WITH WDVM FOR FURTHER UPDATES ON THE SUNDAY STORM. DRIER WEATHER MOVES IN LATER MONDAY, ALLOWING FOR CONDITIONS TO IMPROVE.

TONIGHT: BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY. LOWS IN THE 30S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, BREEZY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS AND RAIN BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: RAIN EARLY, WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY: DRIER AND MUCH COOLER FEEL. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND STILL CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. POSSIBLE MOUNTAIN FLURRIES. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!