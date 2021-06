Storms are on the menu for Thursday in Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! OVERNIGHT, EXPECT A GRADUAL CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO MOVE IN FROM THE SOUTH AS A WARM FRONT APPROACHES THE AREA. TEMPERATURES UNDER MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY SKIES ARE EXPECTED TO HOLD IN THE 60S. HEADING INTO THURSDAY, STORMS WILL DEVELOP EARLY IN THE AFTERNOON EAST OF THE APPALACHIANS BRINGING THE RISK OF DAMAGING WINDS TO THE REGION. IN ADDITION, WINDS WILL HELP TO KEEP ANY STORM MOVING OVER THE SAME AREA, POTENTIALLY RESULTING IN A RISK OF FLASH FLOODING. RAIN AMOUNTS BY MOST FORECAST MODELS RANGE BETWEEN A HALF AN INCH TO AN INCH AND A HALF. ALL STORMS WILL START TO WIND DOWN BY MID-EVENING BUT MAY LINGER WELL INTO THE NIGHT ACROSS SOUTHERN MD. OUR WEATHER TRULY BEGINS TO IMPROVE FRIDAY AFTERNOON, BUT ESPECIALLY BY FRIDAY NIGHT, AS HIGH PRESSURE ONCE AGAIN INFLUENCES THE AREA. THIS WEEKEND IS FORECAST TO BE DRY, WARM, AND HUMID AND THE MAINLY DRY WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MONDAY. TEMPERATURES SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY WILL BE IN THE UPPER 80S TO MIDDLE 90S EACH DAY.

Thursday there is a marginal risk of severe storms ( highlighted in yellow). That does include basically all areas east of the I-81. Stay tuned to WDVM for the latest alerts posted. – Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 62-68 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: AM CLOUDS/SHOWERS, THEN GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HOT & HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME SHOWERS/THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!