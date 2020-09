Storms are back in the forecast for Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! OVERALL, THE AREA CONTINUES TO SEE AN EAST WIND, PLENTY OF CLOUDS, ALONG WITH LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS AND BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON. A FRONT TO THE SOUTH WILL LIFT NORTH AS A WARM FRONT TONIGHT CONTINUING THE CHANCE FOR SHOWERS OVERNIGHT ALONG WITH LOW CLOUDS AND PATCHY FOG. ON WEDNESDAY, THE WARM FRONT WILL CONTINUE TO LIFT ACROSS OUR AREA WHILE A COLD FRONT APPROACHES FROM THE NORTHWEST. UNDER A SOUTH-SOUTHWEST WIND DIRECTION, WARM AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL RETURN TO THE AREA. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL ALSO BE MORE PREVALENT AS INSTABILITY INCREASES. THE COLD FRONT WILL LINGER NEAR OR OVER OUR AREA INTO THURSDAY KEEPING THE CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE FORECAST. THERE IS EVEN A RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS EACH DAY.

FINALLY, ON FRIDAY, THE FRONT TO OUR NORTHWEST WILL PUSH ACROSS THE REGION, BRINGING A DELIGHTFUL TASTE OF FALL WEATHER TO THE AREA! PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, LOW HUMIDITY, AND COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES WILL BE SEEN AND FELT OVER THE WEEKEND AND EVEN LINGERING INTO LABOR DAY ITSELF. ANOTHER COLD FRONT; HOWEVER IS EXPECTED TO CROSS THE AREA LATE MONDAY AND MAY BRING A FEW SHOWERS.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, DRIZZLE AND PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE. LOWS RANGE FROM 66-74 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED EARLY MORNING SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY AND VERY COMFORTABLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S.

LABOR DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-80S

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

ENJOY THE REST OF YOUR DAY!