Still warm, but showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY, WE FELT THE CONTINUED WARMTH THAT HAS BEEN BUILDING IN OUR AREA SINCE THIS PAST WEEKEND, AND NOW WE WAIT FOR THE PASSAGE OF A COLD FRONT TO BRING SHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS BACK TO THE REGION. UNDER MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES, OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO BE MILD AND IN THE 60S FOR MOST OF THE REGION. TOMORROW, ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS ARE IN THE FORECAST (ESPECIALLY ALONG THE MASON-DIXON LINE AND THE ALLEGHENY FRONT) AS A WARM FRONT/COLD FRONT COMBINATION STAYS SITUATED TO THE NORTHWEST OF OUR AREA. CURRENTLY, THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER HAS THE NORTHERN HALF OF THE MID-ATLANTIC IN A MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN ANTICIPATION OF THE APPROACHING FRONT. DUE TO MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY SKIES AND THUNDERSHOWERS, THE THERMOMETER WILL MOST LIKELY BE SLIGHTLY COOLER THAN TODAY, BUT STILL WAY ABOVE NORMAL FOR LATE APRIL!

We may encounter a few strong storms as a front approaches from the west on Thursday. The biggest threat would be gusty winds with any stronger storm. – Scott Sumner

FRIDAY, AS THE COLD FRONT PASSES OUT TO SEA EARLY IN THE DAY, THE THREAT FOR ANY SEVERE THUNDERSTORM IS JUST ABOUT NON-EXISTENT, BUT SOME EARLY DAY SHOWERS ARE STILL ANTICIPATED. AS EXPECTED, WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE FRONT, HIGH TEMPERATURES FRIDAY ARE FORECAST TO STAY IN THE 70S AS ANY AND ALL LINGERING SHOWERS MOVE AWAY FROM OUR AREA BY FRIDAY EVENING. DRY CONDITIONS ARE IN THE FORECAST, ALONG WITH SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES TO START OFF THE MONTH OF MAY AND OUR WEEKEND, BEFORE QUICKLY GETTING WARMER SUNDAY AND INTO NEXT WEEK. MONDAY, A STORM SYSTEM ORIGINATING FROM SOUTH TEXAS MAY EVENTUALLY APPROACH OUR REGION, BUT THAT IS STILL IN DEBATE AS CONFIDENCE FROM THE LONG-RANGE COMPUTER MODELS IS LOW. WHAT I AM MORE CONFIDENT ON IS THE FACT THAT TEMPERATURES WILL RECOVER QUICKLY FROM THE LITTLE DIP THEY TAKE TO START THE WEEKEND, AND SOAR BACK TO THE 80S, PERHAPS EVEN APPROACHING THE MID-80S BY TUESDAY!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME THUNDERSHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 63-71 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS, POSSIBLE T-STORM. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY AND PLEASANT. HIGHS RANGE FROM THE MID-60S TO THE UPPER 70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS NEAR 80 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!