Steady rain likely, especially as you head south

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers arriving by mid-morning, steady rain likely to the south in Virginia. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 62 (58-65)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with patchy fog and scattered showers, rainfall will be wrapping up toward sunrise. Winds: Light WSW, Low: 51 (47-53)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible, mainly in the mountains. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, High: 61 (58-65), Low: 39 (36-43)

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy with AM snow flurries possible in the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

What a nice break from the soggy weather we had yesterday! Clouds gave way to a good bit of sunshine yesterday afternoon, as well as comfortable temperatures in the 60’s. After a rather quiet night, clouds are returning this morning and rain showers are re-developing over the Ohio River Valley. With the slow-moving low pressure center over the Great Lakes set to head this way today, showers will overspread the area around mid-morning and continue through the day. The best chance of steady rain will be to the south in Virginia, otherwise the rest of us will see scattered showers straight into the night. This rainfall will be quickly wrapping up by sunrise Thursday.

Tomorrow the cold front with this slow moving storm system will finally cross the area, kicking up breezy northwest winds. It appears that conditions will go from foggy and damp in the morning to rather dry by the afternoon, so outside of a few spotty rain showers in the mountains most of the day will be cloudy but rain-free. Even still, cooler air is going to begin to arrive, keeping highs near 60 degrees and then dropping overnight lows into the 30’s. With continued breezy northwest winds into Friday morning, a few upslope mountain snow flurries can’t be completely ruled out, but these won’t be a major concern as conditions clear out even more so into Friday.

High pressure will briefly return to kick off the weekend, keeping partly cloudy skies in play for Saturday with temperatures rebounding into the 60’s. For the most part, the overall weather pattern is still going to be very slow moving into next week, with minor disturbances passing us by. One of these will be off the East Coast late Sunday into Monday, and that will give us clouds to wrap up the weekend with spotty showers back in play by Monday. For the most part though, there aren’t any major concerns heading into next week, and it looks like high pressure should make things pretty beautiful toward the very end of the forecast, with temperatures warming back up.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson