Steady rain expected Thursday, a few rumbles of thunder possible

St. Patrick’s Day: Foggy/misty with overcast skies through the AM, then some slight clearing this PM. Winds: ESE 3-5 mph, High: 55 (51-58)

Wednesday night: Cloudy with rain arriving shortly after midnight. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, Low: 46 (44-48)

Thursday: Cloudy with steady rain, becoming heavy at times with thunder possible to the south. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, High: 53 (50-55), Low: 36 (32-39)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an AM wintry mix, then clearing. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

1st Day of Spring: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Rainfall amounts across the area were very meager yesterday, but some of us did at least get a brief round of showers early in the afternoon. That fresh rainfall and rather calm conditions has led to a good deal of low clouds/mist/fog out there this morning, and it looks like we’re going to be stuck with that through the first half of the day. The window will be small, but it does look like we’ll have a chance to clear skies out just a bit this afternoon, and that will give us slightly warmer temperatures in the 50’s. Clouds will be back very quickly tonight, with the next storm system pushing rainfall across the area after midnight.

This next low pressure system is going to be packing quite a punch, as it’s going to be producing quite a bit of severe weather across the Southeast the next couple of days. Thankfully, its exact track stays just south of our area, helping us avoid any sort of severe weather. We’ll still be in the prime position for fairly steady rain tomorrow however, potentially becoming heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder certainly can’t be ruled out over Northern Virginia as well. Rain will continue into Thursday night, with colder air arriving into Friday morning which will begin to nudge the storm system out of here.

That colder air could get here before all of the precipitation is gone early Friday morning though, and it does appear we could be a short burst of wet snow. This will mainly be possible across southern PA and western MD, and shouldn’t amount to much with conditions drying out by mid-morning at the latest. Breezy northwest winds clear skies out the rest of the day, with a large area of high pressure settling in for the 1st Day of Spring and the weekend. After a bit of a cool start, we’ll see temperatures jump through the 50’s and into the 60’s under plenty of sunshine into early next week.

