Staying very hazy, but comfortable toward week’s end

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hazy, and breezy at times with spotty PM showers and storms possible. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 89 (85-92)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies, with a few more clouds late. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, Low: 64 (59-67)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 85 (80-89), Low: 63 (57-65)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

As if it seemed like the haze couldn’t get any more intense after yesterday, it will today. With continued northwest flow in the upper-levels and a cold front enhancing northwest winds at the surface as well, smoky conditions will intensify, even at the surface. This has prompted a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the immediate DC and Baltimore metros, but the air quality won’t be the greatest even further to the west. Those in sensitive groups like children, the elderly, and those with breathing issues should limit outdoor activities. Weather-wise it’s going to be a slightly breezy day by summer standards as the cold front crosses through. Rather dry air is in place, and that will severely limit rain activity. A few spotty showers and storms are possible, especially toward northeastern Maryland, but many will stay dry today.

This latest front will clear out a little bit of the haze and smoke in the atmosphere into Thursday, but we’re not going to see a completely clear sky even as clouds clear out. One thing we will be able to enjoy is almost fall-like humidity levels, as it will be extremely comfortable with temperatures in the 80’s. Friday will continue this trend, with only a slight uptick in temperatures to end the week and start the weekend.

Model trends of late have pushed for the dry air over the area to keep a much stronger hold, enough so that Saturday will also end up rain-free as the weekend begins. There will be a storm system crossing into the Great Lakes into Sunday, also bringing a warm front along with it. This front will finally bring back some warmth and moisture from the south, enough so for our best chance at rain in a little while. Even still, showers and storms will only be isolated Sunday into Monday. We’ll also be warming back up into the lower 90’s and muggy conditions will return too.

Have a fantastic Wednesday; let’s hope we can clear that sky soon!

Meteorologist Damon Matson