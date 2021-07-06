Staying steamy across Northern Virginia as temperatures look to top 90 degrees Wednesday

Good Tuesday! The hot weather today has prompted the NWS to issue a Heat Advisory, which expires at 8 p.m. tonight. Any storms that try to blossom before sunset will quickly diminish and under clear to mostly clear skies overnight temperatures will continue to be very mild and in the 70s. Wednesday, the heat and humidity will continue to hang over the region bringing the area high temperatures in the mid-upper 90s for most. When combined with high humidity, it will feel in excess of 100 degrees which is once again close to the threshold for Heat Advisories The coverage of storms look to be a little more widespread, but any storms should quickly wind down with the loss of daytime heating, giving way to mostly clear skies overnight.

Thursday, a cold front will head toward the area simultaneously with the remnants of Elsa moving northward through the Carolinas. The track of Elsa, still has the storm staying mainly south of the region. Regardless of Elsa’s track, temperatures will be several degrees cooler than Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms limit daytime heating. Friday will see another round of showers and thunderstorms before high pressure builds into the region to start the weekend.

Here’s the latest Elsa track from the National Hurricane Center. As it stands now, the Southern Maryland coast could be impacted the most by the cyclone. – Scott Sumner

Tonight: Spot t-shower until sunset, then mostly clear skies. Lows in the 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered t-storms. Highs in the 90s.

Thursday-Friday: Partly cloudy, with isolated to scattered t-storms. Highs in the 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday-Tuesday: Variably cloudy with scattered t-showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the day!