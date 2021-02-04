Staying on the warmer side of things into the weekend

Thursday: Morning sunshine, with clouds returning gradually through the afternoon. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 44 (39-47)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation arriving around midnight. More snow is expected to the north, more rain to the south. Winds: S 8-12 mph, Low: 33 (30-37)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation ending early, than gradually clearing through the day. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, High: 48 (43-51), Low: 28 (23-32)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, more clouds to the south. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

At long last, we’re finally done with the coastal storm! Stuck in a pretty stagnant pattern, we had some form of precipitation from this past Sunday into the morning yesterday. Skies finally began to clear though, and ample amounts of sunshine ended our Wednesday. Mostly clear skies have given us chilly temperatures this morning, but at least wind speeds have been calming down. We’ll be on a warming trend today under more sunshine; with highs reaching the 40’s this afternoon. Clouds will begin to return late in the day though, with a cold front on the way. Mixed precipitation will begin to fall shortly after midnight, with mainly snow to the north and mainly rain to the south. This precipitation will move through quickly, wrapping up around 7-9 AM tomorrow morning.

Clearing skies will then be the major change on Friday, along with our warmest temperatures in a little while. More 40’s and even a few lower 50’s across Northern Virginia will be possible Friday afternoon as sunshine returns. Speaking of major changes, the general trend since yesterday has been that we’re not going to be as stormy to end the weekend and the colder air may not impact us as much into early next week. A lot has to set up just right to make this happen, including blocking high pressure centers well to our west and northeast, and it doesn’t appear we’ll have the support from those high pressure centers.

All that being the case, Sunday will feature a few more clouds than Saturday, but there isn’t expected to be any precipitation and temperatures should mostly stay in the lower to middle 40’s both days. We will see some cold air Sunday night, as lows could drop down into the upper teens heading into Monday morning. But outside of that, it looks like we’ll have fairly seasonal temperatures with no arctic wind chills into the rest of next week. Bitter cold will still be back across the Northern Plains though, and a storm system could churn our direction next Tuesday into Wednesday. We’d mostly see rain to start, but then as temperatures start to fall some snow and wintry precipitation could mix in.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson