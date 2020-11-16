Staying cold enough for flurries over the mountains Tuesday

Monday: A few clouds early, otherwise sunny and windy. Winds: W 15-25 mph, High: 55 (50-58)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies, with clouds increasing toward daybreak. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, Low: 35 (31-38)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy, with spotty snow showers over the mountains to the west and spotty sprinkles in the valleys to the east. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, High: 47 (44-52), Low: 28 (24-31)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

What an impressive and powerful cold front that was last night. It was breezy all day, but as the actual front crossed the area winds picked up and gusted up to 40-50 mph, with a blanket of brief but heavy rain to go with it. Ever since, there hasn’t been any more rain and clouds are mostly gone. Gusty winds have remained however, and we’ll be keeping those around today as well. Under weak high pressure skies will remain sunny with west winds steadily going at about 15-25 mph. Temperatures will manage to reach the 50’s before dropping back into the 30’s tonight. Clouds will steadily return by daybreak Tuesday morning, as we’re not quite done with the active weather from this latest trough.

Embedded within the cold northwesterly flow left behind by this latest clipper system, a shortwave low will track toward the western part of the viewing area early Tuesday. Upslope flow over the mountains will be enough to create clouds across the entire viewing area, but some will also get some light precipitation. Generally, any precipitation that falls will remain over the mountains west of I-81, but valleys to the east could see some light sprinkles into the evening. Into the higher elevations, it will be cold enough to support spotty light snow showers into early Tuesday night. Bedford, Garrett and Allegany Counties are the main spots in line for this, as well as down into parts of the eastern WV panhandle. Ground temperatures are still way to warm to promote any major accumulations, but it wouldn’t be impossible for a quick inch to fall on elevated and grassy surfaces.

This shortwave will also have another round of strong winds with it, as we could see winds hit 20-30 mph again Tuesday. These quickly die down Tuesday night under clear skies, and then we see our coldest conditions yet. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday night will be down into the 20’s, with highs only into the 40’s Wednesday. High pressure will keep us sunny the rest of the week, with temperatures quickly rising. Highs will reach the 50’s again Thursday, then the 60’s Friday. A frontal system will be establishing itself to the west next weekend, but should stay stalled there as high pressure holds on here. Clouds will gradually increase though, and we’ll be mostly cloudy but still dry by next Sunday.

Have a great Monday and hold onto your hats out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson