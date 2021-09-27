Staying a touch warmer than recent days

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 79 (75-82)

Monday night: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible late. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, Low: 60 (55-63)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Winds: W 5-10 mph, High: 80 (77-83), Low: 55 (52-59)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

What an absolutely gorgeous weekend we had, with lots of sunshine, cool and crisp overnights, and comfortable afternoons. Our stretch of cool mornings continues today, but we will start seeing warmer conditions as high pressure slides east of the area. Expect a slight uptick in cloud cover as southerly winds push a bit more moisture our direction, with high temperatures topping out near 80 degrees today. Clouds will continue to increase as we head into tonight, with a cold front dropping south from Canada and interacting with the increased amount of moisture. We should stay dry into Tuesday, though a stray shower cannot be ruled out before sunrise.

As the front drives its way south and crosses the area, we’ll see scattered showers and storms firing up Tuesday, especially during peak heating in the afternoon. There won’t be much upper-level support for this front to produce widespread storm activity, but there will be just enough heat and moisture to give us scattered storm activity, especially closer to the coastline. A stronger storm or two cannot be ruled out, but with waning available energy as we get later into the fall that chance is slim. A few leftover showers will linger around after sunset, but we should clear out quickly Tuesday night.

Through the rest of the week it’s going to be as quiet as can be. Upper-level troughing will remain over the East Coast, with another round of high pressure settling in and not budging into the weekend. This will keep temperatures slightly below normal under fairly clear skies each day, with highs in the 60’s and 70’s and overnight lows into the 40’s and 50’s. The next indication of any chance of rainfall comes toward the end of the upcoming weekend, but as of right now it doesn’t appear likely that we’ll have any sort of significant precipitation into the start of next week as we stay dry.

Have a great Monday and start to the week everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson