Starting our slow rise back into the 70’s

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a batch of clouds arriving in the evening. Winds: N 8-12 mph, High: 67 (64-71)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, Low: 47 (42-50)

Friday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 70 (65-73), Low: 48 (43-51)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Rinse and repeat, that’s what this week’s weather has been all about (minus any sort of actual rain). We had more sunshine yesterday, but rounds of clouds still passed by at times as temperatures hit the 60’s. We’ve cooled back down overnight, with the chilliest conditions in the mountains and slightly warmer readings into the eastern valleys. A very wide area of high pressure will continue to settle in overhead today, giving us lots of sunshine with a few rounds of clouds once again. High temperatures will end up a few degrees warmer than yesterday in the upper 60’s. Tonight will also be quiet, though this time we start to lose the overnight chill as lows will only fall into the middle and upper 40’s.

High pressure continues to slowly drift east of the area over the next few days, bringing subtle changes through the weekend. Starting with tomorrow, temperatures will finally return to the 70’s with a good bit of sunshine around once again. A small disturbance in the atmosphere will pop up stray showers in the afternoon, mainly across the higher elevations. But, with high pressure still close by, most of us will remain dry. Rain chances won’t be present on Saturday with continued warming, but by Sunday we have a much better chance at turning soggy.

A massive low pressure system will develop across the center of the country while the same high pressure mentioned above stayed anchored just east of us. A warm front from this central US storm system will nudge in Sunday afternoon, kicking off some showers. This front will then stall nearby into Monday and Tuesday, continuing the chance for scattered showers and also storms while also continuing to warm us up. Depending on where exactly the front stalls out, we could see more storm activity or just plain showers, but either way it looks a little soggy to start next week. Clouds and possibly some more rainfall linger into next Wednesday as well.

