Spotty to isolated PM storms possible as heat peaks once again

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hazy, hot, and humid, with spotty PM showers and storms possible. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 96 (92-99), Heat Index: 100-105

Tuesday night: Mostly clear with patchy fog possible. Winds: Light W, Low: 70 (67-74)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hazy, hot, and humid with isolated PM showers and storms. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 95 (90-98), Heat Index: 98-103, Low: 71 (68-75)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

As we’re going to find out today, the warmer temperatures certainly returned across the area yesterday but it definitely could have been worse. Overall, most of the viewing area reached the 90 degree mark under fairly sunny but slightly hazy skies. Conditions have remained quiet overnight, with mild upper 60’s and lower 70’s to start this Tuesday. Try to get any outdoor activities done before it gets too late into the morning if you can, because it’s not going to be an afternoon you’ll want to be outside. A Heat Advisory is set to take effect across the Eastern Panhandle, northern MD, and parts of southern PA this afternoon, as Heat Index values will reach the 100-105 degree range, with air temperatures in the middle to upper 90’s. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks if you have to be in the heat.

Spotty storms will be possible given all the heat and humidity, but there won’t be any widespread rainfall and any that forms up will dissipate tonight. After another quiet and mild night with some patchy fog, we’re in for more of the same heat and humidity tomorrow. Isolated storms are again going to be possible, but it will take until Thursday for a much better chance of showers and storms. This will be thanks to an approaching cold front from Canada, as well as what’s left of Tropical Storm Elsa passing just to our south. Ample amounts of moisture and these trigger mechanisms will be enough for a few rounds of rain and storms, but thankfully the worst from Elsa looks to just miss us.

High pressure briefly nudges in and slowly brings an end to showers and storms Friday, while also keeping us dry Saturday. The front that passed through on Thursday will rebound back to the north as a warm front Sunday into Monday. This will spark more scattered showers and storms for both days, though it shouldn’t be soggy all day long. During this entire time frame, it’s going to be typically summer-like to go along with the storm chances, with plenty of humidity and temperatures that will remain warm in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Keep cool any way you can and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson