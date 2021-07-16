Spotty storms around today, much soggier over the weekend

Friday: Partly cloudy and hazy, hot, and humid with spotty PM showers and storms possible. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, High: 93 (89-96)

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 72 (68-75)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with scattered PM showers and storms. A few storms could produce heavy rainfall. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 92 (89-96), Low: 70 (68-73)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Anyone else excited that it’s finally Friday? It sure has seemed like a long week, and all of the summer heat may be partially to blame. We climbed back into the 90’s yesterday afternoon, and almost all of us stayed dry except for a couple of stronger storms down into Northern Virginia. That same heat is going nowhere, as we’ll be just as hot, if not hotter, than yesterday. A front is going to be approaching, finally, from the Great Lakes but it won’t make it here fast enough to provide much relief today. Outside of a few spotty afternoon storms, it will be another dry and hazy day and overnight as well.

Saturday morning will start out dry, and that will allow temperatures to heat back up nicely once again. Humidity will also sharply rise through the morning, providing the perfect environment for storms to fire as the front arrives in the afternoon. Expect a rather stormy second half of the day, with showers and a few storms continuing into the night. These storms will be slow-moving and likely have very intense rain rates, so flash flooding is a slight concern, especially for locations that see a storm sit overhead or multiple storms pass through tomorrow. All indications are pointing to the front sliding south on Sunday, but it won’t quite get far enough away to completely end rain chances. Expect more scattered showers and storms, especially to the south, with slightly cooler temperatures.

Rain chances gradually wind down as the front continues south into Monday and Tuesday, with completely dry weather back again by the second day of the new work week. After the brief temperature and humidity drop sticks around Monday, we’ll start to climb back up in both regards toward the middle of the week. Another cold front is poised to drop out of Canada for Wednesday, sparking up isolated showers and storms again. Next Thursday will be another dry but hot break before another round of stormy weather gets going toward next weekend.

Have a fantastic Friday and a great weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson