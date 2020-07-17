Spotty storms around, but a mostly dry Friday is expected

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles early, then turning partly cloudy in the PM. A few isolated storms well to the south can’t be ruled out, but otherwise a dry day is expected. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 93 (87-95)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: Light N, Low: 71 (66-74)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy. Winds: L&V, High: 95 (90-98), Low: 73 (68-75)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a few spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

A good portion of us ended the day Thursday and will be beginning the day today smiling after getting some much needed rainfall. Showers and storms finally crossed through southern Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and the eastern WV panhandle, areas left rather dry in recent weeks. Shower activity continues this morning, though overall it is wrapping up as the day gets going. For other areas in need of rainfall like Northern Virginia, it seems we’ll be hard pressed to get any help today. Though the cold front will still cross through today, it won’t have enough energy behind it to spark any showers or storms. There will be more activity well to the south, but the 4 State Region will be left out with clearing skies. We warm back up a bit today with more sunshine.

Trends have generally gone drier over the weekend as well, with high pressure having more influence and thus little to no rainfall is expected. The one big topic will be rising temperatures and humidity around the western side of this high pressure center. We’ll jump into the middle 90’s Saturday, and then the upper 90’s by Sunday, with humidity continuing to linger, even building some. Heat index values will be hovering just above and below the 100 degree mark so wouldn’t be too surprised if heat advisories are needed in some parts of the viewing area.

This will continue to be the case on Monday, which may be the hottest day of the coming week. Be prepared to stay as cool and hydrated as you can through this stretch. A weak cold front tries to help us out Monday, but we’re likely to stay dry. A stronger storm system and cold front follow up through mid-week thankfully. We’ll see isolated showers and storms Tuesday, turning more scattered Wednesday, before clearing into the end of next week. Clouds and rain chances will help our temperatures stay a bit cooler in the lower 90’s, but humidity is still not going to be going anywhere all the way through next week.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson