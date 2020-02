Spotty showers for Northern Virginia Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! THE WARM FRONT THAT LIFTS THROUGH OUR REGION THIS AFTERNOON WILL RETURN OVERNIGHT AS A BACKDOOR COLD FRONT. AS THIS COLD FRONT MOVES SOUTHWARD, COOLER AIR WILL FUNNEL DOWN INTO OUR REGION LEADING TO COOLER TEMPERATURES IN UPPER 30 AND 40S THIS EVENING AND INTO WEDNESDAY. AS OF RIGHT NOW, I EXPECT THE COLD FRONT TO START DROPPING INTO OUR REGION AFTER 7PM TONIGHT. THE COLD FRONT THAT MOVES THROUGH OUR REGION EARLY ON WEDNESDAY IS FORECAST TO STALL OVER CENTRAL VIRGINIA, ALLOWING FOR PERIODS OF MODERATE RAIN SHOWERS. WEDNESDAY EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING A FEW PLACES MAY SEE FREEZING TEMPERATURES, BASICALLY ALONG THE MASON-DIXON LINE AND THE EASTERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA, WHICH WOULD HELP IN BRINGING ABOUT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN. ICE AMOUNTS, IN THOSE AREAS, MAY REACH ADVISORY LEVEL CRITERIA, SO STAY WITH WDVM AS WE KEEP YOU UPDATED AND SAFE. THE MAIN STORM SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO PUSH A COLD FRONT THROUGH OUR REGION THURSDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY FRIDAY. MIDDAY THURSDAY THROUGH RUSH HOUR FRIDAY WILL BE WHEN OUR REGION EXPERIENCES THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL THROUGHOUT THE AREA, WITH EVEN THE POTENTIAL FOR RIVER AND STREET FLOODING. NOW IT LOOKS LIKE THE AREA COULD RECEIVE 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN, CERTAINLY ENOUGH TO CAUSE FLOODING CONCERNS.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND, THE BULK OF THE RAIN WILL HAVE ENDED AND DRY WEATHER IS FORECAST TO START SATURDAY; HOWEVER, SATURDAY NIGHT ANOTHER FAST MOVING STORM WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION, BRINGING BOTH SOME RAIN AND/OR SNOW SHOWERS. SUNDAY MORNING THE STORM EXITS THE AREA, THUS HELPING TO BRING BACK MORE SUNSHINE AND OVERALL IMPROVING WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGHOUT THE DAY. TEMPERATURES THROUGHOUT THE LONG TERM WILL REMAIN SEASONABLE, WITH HIGHS IN THE MID-40S AND LOWS NEAR FREEZING.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. LOWS: 30-39. LIGHT WINDS.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID AND UPPER 50S.

THURSDAY: RAINY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

FRIDAY: AM RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS, BEFORE GRADUAL CLEARING AND TURNING COLDER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO MIDDLE 40S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AFTERNOON/EVENING RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S LOW TO MID 40S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND DRY, EXCEPT FOR MOUNTAIN FLURRIES. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SOME ISOLATED SHOWERS.. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR NIGHT!