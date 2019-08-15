SPC includes all of Northern Virginia in a marginal risk

There will be a mix of sun and clouds for your Thursday, but sunnier skies come for the weekend! For this Thursday afternoon though, there is a storm or two is possible in the afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms may be severe. Stay with us this Thursday afternoon as we track the potential for severe storms in the area.

Thinks calm for Friday and Saturday, but things get a bit hotter. Highs will be in the 90’s over the weekend and into early next week. It looks as if we are going to see a heatwave coming into the region.

The good news is the heatwave breaks early in the week, but the break also leads to the chance for summertime showers and storms. Temperatures will cool off into the middle of the week into the 80’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated severe storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with storms, if any, tapering off. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Saturday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with an off chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Monday: Sun and clouds with lots of heat. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Tuesday: Watch out for partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with only a few getting into the low 90’s.

Wednesday: Get ready for another day of partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few going into the upper 80’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen