Some sunshine finally returns through mid-week

Tuesday: Patchy fog early, then cloudy with isolated and light rain/snow showers. Winds: Light NNW, High: 40 (35-43)

Tuesday night: Gradually clearing with some spotty mountain flakes. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, Low: 30 (27-34)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few AM mountain flurries. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 42 (39-46)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty mixed showers possible to the south. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Fog has returned across the western half of the viewing area early this morning, but thankfully in a much more patchy fashion and shouldn’t cause any major problems. Much like yesterday today is going to be another rather grey and overcast one. This time around though, a weak system will be passing by just to the west. A weak cold front will cross the area tonight, and out ahead of that we’re likely to see very light and isolated rain and snow showers across the region throughout the day. Most snow will be confined to the higher elevations, and shouldn’t amount to much. Skies will gradually begin to clear out tonight behind the front, with spotty upslope snow showers remaining possible until tomorrow morning.

High pressure begins to build in from the west tomorrow, finally giving us some sunshine once again. Conditions will be a bit breezy at times through the day, but nothing too substantial. Even more sunshine is expected Thursday, with very seasonable temperatures continuing with highs right near 40 degrees and lows down into the 20’s. Late this week is really our only other shot at unsettled weather in the long run, but for right now models continue to keep this system off to our south on Friday. There has been a slight trend north with its track compared to yesterday, but that still only leaves a chance for some spotty rain/snow showers across central VA and southern MD. Of course, if the northward trend were to continue, that would mean more substantial precipitation for more of the area, so we’ll keep an eye on this.

Strong high pressure over the Upper Midwest shifts east Saturday into Sunday, returning sunshine to the area. As mentioned above, with no big systems swinging through, temperatures will continue to stay very typical for this time of year. Next Monday we’re looking at a very similar setup to Friday, with a storm likely passing to the south that could track a little further north over time. This bears watching given how far out we are, but it’s looking quiet for now.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson