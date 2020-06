Some strong storms early this evening

Northern Virginia this evening is under both a slight (yellow) and marginal (dark green) risk of a few severe storms. Any storm could impact an area with gusty winds and possibly small hail. -Scott Sumner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! WITH WARM AND HUMID AIR IN PLACE, SOME SCATTERED STORMS WILL BE IN PLACE THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING. THE EVENING STORMS ARE DUE TO THE ACTUAL COLD FRONT MOVING INTO OUR REGION, BUT BECAUSE OF THE TIMING, THE STORMS COULD BE IN A WEAKENING STATE. OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST RANGE BETWEEN 66- 77 DEGREES. TOMORROW, THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL SLOWLY GET PUSHES SOUTH AND EAST, BUT SHOWERS WILL STILL BE STICKING AROUND THROUGH THE EARLY PART OF THE DAY BEFORE CLEARING. SO THURSDAY MORNING LOOKS A LITTLE WET, BEFORE A DRYER AFTERNOON AND SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPERATURES MOVE IN THE WAKE OF THE FRONT. FRIDAY, LOOKS TO BE NICE AND DRY, WITH AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID-80S, BUT THE NICE WEATHER DOESN’T STICK AROUND FOR TOO LONG.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, THE AREA STILL HOLDS ONTO WEAK HIGH-PRESSURE SLIDING BY TO THE NORTH ON SATURDAY SHOULD KEEP THE AREA MOSTLY DRY FOR MUCH OF THE DAY. ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL THEN PUSH THROUGH THE AREA OVERNIGHT SATURDAY, BRINGING SHOWERS BACK INTO THE FORECAST. HIGHS SHOULD BE NEAR AVERAGE (IN THE LOW 80S) SATURDAY AFTERNOON. UNSETTLED WEATHER APPEARS TO HANG AROUND FOR SUNDAY AND INTO THE EARLY PART OF THE WORK WEEK. THIS WILL RESULT IN AN UPTICK IN PRECIPITATION CHANCES AND SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES. ADDITIONALLY, CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EACH DAY. HIGHS ON SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY MAY STRUGGLE TO REACH 80.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 66-77.

THURSDAY: EARLY SCATTERED SHOWERS WITH AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY: DRY, BUT INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SHOWER BY EVENING. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND THE MID-70S.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: CLOUDS WITH SHOWERS AROUND. HIGHS IN THE UPPER70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND THE MID-80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!