Some strong possible overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! UNSETTLED WEATHER LOOKS TO BE WITH US TODAY AND EARLY WEDNESDAY, AS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LINGER ACROSS THE AREA. THERE LOOK TO BE TWO ROUNDS OF RAIN/STORMS WITH ONE OCCURRING THIS AFTERNOON AND A SECOND ROUND AFTER DARK. THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER CONTINUES TO HAVE THE AREA UNDER A SLIGHT RISK FOR A RISK OF DAMAGING WINDS AND HAIL. THERE WILL LIKELY BE A BIT OF A LULL DURING THE LATE EVENING, WITH MORE STORMS APPROACHING OVERNIGHT. THE PRIMARY THREAT WITH THESE STORMS MIGHT BE HAIL, BUT CERTAINLY, A WIND THREAT WILL ALSO EXIST. ALL STORMS ARE FORECAST TO WEAKEN/EXIT THE AREA BY DAYBREAK, WITH MOST OF WEDNESDAY LOOKING DRY. TONIGHT’S TEMPS WILL HOVER AROUND 50 DEGREES AND ON WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, MOST AREAS SHOULD REACH THE 70S. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE MILD IN THE UPPER 40S AND 50S.

ON THURSDAY, A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH THE AREA LATE MORNING/EARLY AFTERNOON WITH POSSIBLY A FEW THUNDERSTORMS THAT COULD BRING SOME DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO THE REGION. COOLER AIR WILL THEN BEGIN TO USHER INTO THE REGION THURSDAY NIGHT, WITH LOWS REACHING THE MID TO UPPER 30S FOR MOST (LOWER 40S NEAR THE BELTWAY). FRIDAY WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY, BUT CERTAINLY MUCH, MUCH COOLER WITH HIGHS STAY IN THE LOW 50S. HEADING INTO THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEKEND, SUNSHINE WILL BE ABOUNDING AS A RESULT OF HIGH-PRESSURE PASSING OVERHEAD. SUNDAY ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM LOOKS TO BRING A SOAKING RAIN TO THE REGION.

TONIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: EARLY THUNDERSTORMS THEN PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH MIDDAY THUNDERSHOWERS. TURNING COLDER. HIGHS IN THE AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS AND SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND RAINY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

