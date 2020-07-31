Some showers and storms may be severe Saturday

Temperatures will likely trend at or below the average over the next 7-days.

Clouds have been about and will continue to be about the area over the next several days. One or two may break Sunday, but more clouds out ahead of a tropical system will fill back in quickly Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Temperatures will be close to the average for this time of year.

Clouds will continue as we head into a new work week. This common occurrence may cause temperatures to be around average for this time of year to slightly below average to start the month of August. Much needed rain may fall as well as a system stalls over our region over the weekend into early next week.

Hurricane Isaías will continue to make its way through the Bahamas Friday into the weekend approaching the Flordia coastline Saturday into Sunday. It then begins its journey northward up the east coast impacting portions of the Georgia coastline, but especially the Carolinas, including the Outer Banks Monday and Tuesday.

The path will take the system close to the DelMarVa along with the Eastern Shore. Tropical-storm-force winds may bring showers and storms anywhere from the coast inland to the Blue Ridge Mountains. These winds impact our Monday night into Tuesday.

Most of the tropical influence will retreat from our area Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front sweeps through and takes what will be the post-tropical system into the Northeast. Rainfall amounts from now until then look to be at least 1-3 inches with more substantial volumes, up to 6 inches, areas near the tidal waters.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers before midnight. Lows will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with a light north wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, some in which may be intense to severe. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Sunday: Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Monday: Plan for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Tuesday: Continued cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday: A slight break in the clouds with a chance of showers and a possible storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Broken clouds with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen