Some morning fog possible, before rays of afternoon sunshine

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TONIGHT, SHOWER ACTIVITY IS EXPECTED TO WIND DOWN, BUT CLOUDS AND PATCHY FOG ARE POSSIBLE, GIVEN A MOIST ATMOSPHERE AND WEAK WINDS. FORECASTED TEMPERATURES TONIGHT LOOK TO RANGE BETWEEN THE MID-40S TO THE MID-50S IN THE CITIES AND ALONG THE BAY.

THURSDAY, THE DAY WILL START OUT CLOUDY, BUT GRADUALLY WILL SEE SOME BREAKS IN THE CLOUD COVERAGE DURING THE AFTERNOON AND MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES BY NIGHTFALL. HIGHS THURSDAY AFTERNOON ARE EXPECTED, TO STAY IN THE 60S, BUT AT NIGHT SOME COOLER AIR WILL MOVE IN AND POSSIBLY GIVE THE ALLEGHENY FRONT SOME LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS. FRIDAY, MOSTLY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED, BUT IT WILL BE BREEZY AND COOLER THAN THURSDAY BY SOME 5 DEGREES. FORECASTED TEMPERATURES WILL RANGE FROM THE 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS, TO AROUND 60 DEGREES BY THE BAY. SATURDAY SHOULD REMAIN MOSTLY DRY, BUT SATURDAY NIGHT MORE CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE AND BY SUNDAY ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS AND POSSIBLE. OVERALL, PRECIPITATION LOOKS LIGHT WITH TEMPERATURES HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND STARTING OFF CHILLY, BUT MODERATING AS WE HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: EARLY EVENING SCATTERED SHOWERS, WITH PATCHY FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS RANGE FROM 46-54 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY, BREEZY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND GETTING COOLER. HIGHS IN THE 50S

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH PASSING AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!