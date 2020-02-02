Some in Northern Virginia will see temperatures in the 50’s

Clouds will be moving out as we head through this Sunday. Highs will rise into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. An area or two may get into the mid 50’s, especially the further south on I-95 and I-81 you go. Expect more sunshine to come as we go into Monday.

Sunny with highs in the low to mid 60’s on Monday. Clouds will move in late, but for the day, get out there and enjoy it as it will be beautiful, warm, and spring-like. This springiness continues into Tuesday, but with clouds and rain. We will have “April-like showers” at the beginning of February.

Showers will continue onward and become a bit more soaking as we head into Wednesday and Thursday, where we could see our most significant days for rain. This coming week, in general, we will see at least a good inch of rain, with some seeing just a bit more.

We will have to watch temperatures as we head into the later part of the week into the weekend. Though temperatures will be warm this week, things will try to cool off enough Friday to see a slight mixing of precipitation. Clouds remain with a flurry or two for next Saturday. It should be interesting to see what may come next Sunday. It may be something to at least look at as we draw closer. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies will begin to clear with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Skies becoming mostly clear. Lows will be in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Sunny and warm with clouds late. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Showers likely with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Rain continues with highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Friday: A slight mixing of wintry precipitation, otherwise cloudy with temperatures in the 40’s.

Saturday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a possible flurry. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen