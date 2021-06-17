Some gulf moisture could impact the forecast next week

Another sunny day is on tap with lovely temperatures for another day. Unfortunately, temperatures will begin to rise above the average as we head from Friday into Saturday. High pressure will drop down from the northwest and head south and east, returning us to southerly flow. As a result, a potential wave of heat is slated to impact the DC metro this weekend into early next week. Heat and humidity will give way to showers and storms. While we have a few days of isolated thundershower activity over the weekend and early next week, the best day for widespread shower and storm activity will be Tuesday.

A tropical system is forming in the Gulf of Mexico. While it plans to impact the Texas, Louisiana gulf coast directly, it may indirectly impact our area as the low tracks south of our region. Heat and humidity added over the weekend and next week will cause a good rainfall Tuesday before exiting Wednesday. Current modeling shows only up to a half-inch of rainfall, but it will not surprise me if one or two storms may drop up to an inch or so with the tropical system.

Climate models continue to suggest that our temperatures will be on either side of average, close to normal for this time of year. While we do not see much seasonable weather, the fluctuation of temperatures above and below supports this trend as the front passes Tuesday. Expect this brief surge of heat and humidity to end as temperatures return below average Wednesday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with the slightest chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with an off chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tuesday: Expect showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen